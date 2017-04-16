130 guests evacuated due to fire at the Hyatt Place Hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 130 people were evacuated from the Hyatt Place Hotel due to a mall fire.

Saturday afternoon, just after 4:00 p.m., the Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the hotel, located at 111 West Washington Center Road, due to flames coming from the back of the building. The alarm system in the hotel was activated and the building was evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Once on the scene, crews extinguished the fire on the exterior of the building while other crews checked the inside, but only found smoke on the first floor.

No injuries were reported and the fire was under control in 11 minutes. The fire department also remained on the scene to clear the smoke out of the building.

The hotel suffered minor fire and water damage, but moderate smoke damage. Meanwhile, the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.