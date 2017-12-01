13 facts about WOWO’s Penny Pitch recipient, Shepherd’s House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penny Pitch is in full swing, with WOWO’s annual radiothon scheduled for December 14 and 15.

This year’s recipient is Shepherd’s House – temporary housing for homeless veterans living with addictions. But how much do you know about Shepherd’s House?

Here are 13 facts about the organization, and why it’s such a worthy cause:

Veterans pay nothing to live at the Shepherd’s House.

All veterans are welcome – they come from all over the country.

Shepherd’s House provides all needs including meals, toiletries, bedding, snacks, cable TV, and any clothing needs.

The organization has several TV recreation areas, along with a computer lab and workout room.

Shepherd’s House is a faith-based non-profit 501-c-3 since 1998; it received an A+ Better Business Rating.

It costs $1,250 per month to house a homeless Veteran.

It costs $500,000 per year to operate the Shepherd’s House.

Shepherd’s House is the only sober living Veteran house in the Fort Wayne area.

The organization is operated with 74% volunteers.

Shepherd’s House graduates constantly call, check in or stop by to give back.

Success rate is between 85-86% of the clients who stay a minimum of six months.

Barb and Lonnie Cox founded the Shepherd’s House in 1998. Lonnie is a Marine Veteran.

Barb and Lonnie Cox were awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash aware in by Vice President Pence for their commitment to Veterans.

Looking to donate? You can donate online at wowo.com/penny-pitch or text “PENNY” to 46862.

Make sure to tune-in to the radiothon both December 14 and 15 for a chance to donate and win amazing prizes from local Fort Wayne organizations.