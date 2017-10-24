13 Ball State fraternities going dry

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): 13 Ball State University fraternities are going dry for events through Jan. 31, 2018.

The Muncie Star Press reports the decision was made in conjunction with the Interfraternity Council and university officials. This means fraternities will not host or co-host any events with alcohol during the ban.

Kathy Wolf, vice president for marketing and communications, says the move was not due to any specific incident, but instead due to a trend of unacceptable behavior.

Fraternities will remain active during the dry period. They will also participate in education classes focusing on alcohol use, hazing, bystander intervention, and sexual assault.

The 13 fraternities going dry are the following: Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Tau Delta, Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Phi Sigma Kappa, Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Nu, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and Theta Chi.