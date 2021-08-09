Violent crime drops in Fort Wayne for the first 7 months of 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry and Police Chief Steve Reed announced that violent crimes are down by 46.30 percent and property crimes are down 6 percent for the first seven months of 2021 (January 1 – July 31) as compared to data from the same 2020 timeframe.

Homicides are down 13.04 percent with a clearance rate of nearly 70 percent, which means someone has been charged, the act was considered to be in self-defense or the victim of the homicide was a person of interest in a previous homicide.

Arrests for possession of a handgun without a license are up 50.85 percent. 518 firearms have been recovered and placed in evidence for 2021.

Sexual assault is up by 57 percent, but it is believed that sexual assaults were underreported in 2020 due to COVID-19. There have been 82 sexual assaults so far in 2021, compared to 85 in 2019 and 90 in 2018 during the same January 1 – July 31 time frame.

Non-fatal shootings are up 22 percent, which also includes pointing a firearm or shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

“Murder and overall violent crimes are up across the nation, but not here,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Fort Wayne is a safe city, and I’m very proud of the efforts of the men and women of the Fort Wayne Police Department for everything they’re doing to keep our residents, neighborhoods, businesses and visitors safe.”