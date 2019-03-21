1,250 gun safes recalled due to bolt malfunction

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – About 1,250 Stack-On Sentinel gun safes are being recalled due to a bolt malfunction.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the recall was issued Thursday.

The bolt malfunction can cause the safe to open without the use of a key or combination, allowing access to any firearms stored inside, which poses an injury hazard.

The recalled safes are black and measure 40 inches by 25 inches by 55 inches. They have three shelves and can store approximately ten firearms.

The recalled style number, FSS18-64-MB-E-S, can be found on the shipping packaging.

The products were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide from November 2018 through December 2018 for about $700.

If you own this product, contact Alpha Guardian for instructions on receiving a free replacement safe or a full refund.