122nd Fighter Wing to honor healthcare workers with flyover

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s Air National Guard unit will be saluting Indiana healthcare workers this week.

The 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct a series of community flyovers this week in both Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

Fort Wayne’s flight path on Tuesday starts at 11:10am over Lutheran Children’s Hospital in southwest Fort Wayne, heading northeast over the downtown area and over hospitals near there, then north to Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital before looping back down and crossing over New Haven.

You can find the flight path map here. Indianapolis’ flyover is set for Thursday.