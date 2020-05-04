122nd Fighter Wing to fly over Warsaw, Columbia City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 122nd Fighter Wing will do another Air Force Salutes flyover Tuesday, this time over Northwest Indiana.

This will include Warsaw at about 6:12 p.m. and Columbia City at 6:17 p.m. on the flight back to Fort Wayne. The times are subject to change based on the training missions, weather and airspace availability.

Four A-10 Thunderbolt II planes will take part in the flyover. These are done at no additional cost to the taxpayer, as the flyovers are built into previously scheduled training missions.

The flights are a part of honoring first responders and essential personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.