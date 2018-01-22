122nd Fighter Wing impacted by government shutdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The government shutdown that started Saturday had an impact on Fort Wayne’s Air National Guardsmen.

A drill for the 122nd Fighter Wing that was scheduled for this weekend was called off due to a lack of funding from the federal government, and our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that a potion of the guardsmen that were considered to have “non-exempt” duties were let go at noon Saturday.

Airmen that are on active duty, as well as any federal technicians that are exempt, will continue to come to work, but everyone else will be put on furlough for as long as it takes lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to agree on a spending bill.