122nd Fight Wing conducting readiness exercise this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 122nd Fighter Winger is conducting a readiness exercise validation through Thursday.

The Air National Guard base says that 300 airmen have been planning and preparing for the event over the last year. “Throughout the week they will be tested on their abilities to respond to a short-notice deployment where they will test their skills in a simulated forward operating location.”

During the week, there may be a noticeable increase in activity around the base, including smoke, as well as loud noises, including sirens, alarms, loud bangs, and simulated gun fire.