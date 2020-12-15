Two state crime spree including armed robbery, home invasion and vehicle theft ends in DeKalb Co

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to a string of home invasions and vehicle thefts that took place last night in rural DeKalb County. As a result of the combined efforts between these agencies, Nicholas J. Larkin, 36, of Defiance, Ohio was apprehended and is currently being held in the DeKalb County jail on related felony charges.

At approximately 6:45pm last evening, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported home invasion at a residence in the 4000 block of Wilderness Court in Waterloo. Upon their arrival, the homeowners reported they had been held at knife point by an unknown white male (later identified as Nicholas Larkin), prior to the suspect stealing their Dodge Durango passenger vehicle and fleeing the scene. The Sheriff’s deputies also discovered an abandoned GMC Acadia passenger car at the residence, which had been reported as stolen during an armed robbery incident in Williams County, Ohio. The DeKalb County Sheriff dispatch relayed this information to the Indiana State Police post and requested ISP detectives to assist in this investigation.

At approximately 7:45pm, while officers were on scene at the Wilderness Court address, a report came in regarding a second home invasion in the 7500 block of CR56. Troopers arriving on scene at the CR56 residence determined that the male suspect driving the Durango had attempted to break-in to this residence, but fled after being confronted by the homeowner. Troopers located the Durango, crashed and abandoned, just a short distance from the CR56 residence.

Shortly after 8:00pm, a homeowner in the 5700 block of CR75 reported that their Nissan Altima passenger car had just been stolen. Troopers patrolling the area were able to locate the stolen Nissan Altima driving behind a residence in the 6600 block of CR75. Troopers attempted to stop the Nissan, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Troopers were led through a series of yards, farm fields, and railroad tracks prior the Nissan Altima becoming disabled and stuck. The driver (later confirmed as Larkin) then fled on foot, and was apprehended a short time later by Trooper Jeff Goehring and Trooper Richard Williams in a farm field near CR75 / CR60.

After apprehension, Larkin was found to have sustained injuries during one of the vehicle crashes, requiring medical attention. Larkin was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center via ambulance. He was treated and released with only minor injuries. Larkin was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

Preliminarily, Nicholas Larkin, 36, of Defiance Ohio is currently being held in the DeKalb County jail on (1) count of Burglary, a Level 2 Felony; and (1) charge for Auto Theft, a Level 6 Felony.

All of the separate criminal incidents that took place over the course of last night, are being investigated by the Indiana State Police as the lead investigative agency. This is an active and ongoing investigation. At this time there is no further information to release. Once all investigative efforts are complete, the DeKalb County Prosecutor will review and determination of any and all additional charges to be filed in this matter.

Indiana State Police were assisted in this investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Butler Police Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Riverside Towing, and Brent’s Towing.