11th Hour meeting to save Electric Works project may advance the project after all

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The vote to investigate the Redevelopment Commission’s termination of the Electric Works project has been delayed after an 11th hour meeting over the fate of the project.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that what officals are calling a productive 11th hour discussion about the Electric Works project concluded a short time ago. Councilman Glynn Hines said Mayor Tom Henry, as well as Chuck Surack and Tom Kelley were part of the meeting.

Hines said that the desire to save 500 jobs associated with Do-It Best’s headquarters was front and center -and also said a second developer could be brought in to work with RTM Ventures.

Hines and Council President Tom Didier were bringing a vote last night on investigating why the deal was suddenly canceled a few weeks ago – that vote will now be postponed for three weeks. –