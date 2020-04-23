Trine University will welcome fall 2020 class in August

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Trine University President Dr. Earl D. Brooks announced that the University will welcome students back to the Angola Campus in August, for the start of the fall semester on August 24.

Brooks said that the University plans to operate as normally as possible, and that the start of classes will be subject to federal, state and local guidelines. Plans for the fall include two possible scenarios which include traditional seated classes, or a hybrid of seated and online classes. Considerations for the fall include limits on the size of gatherings, changes to classroom and lab procedures, and a face covering requirement in certain situations, depending on data and guidance from state and local health officials.

“Our enrollment projections for the fall are strong and we are all excited about seeing our campus begin the return to the vibrancy of pre-coronavirus times,” Brooks said. “However, we also know that we are all subject to the status of the virus and to state and local guidelines. We have learned much during the past two months, but some things that we already knew have been strongly reaffirmed: We have excellent students, committed and caring faculty and staff – and this is truly a great university.”