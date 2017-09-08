11 people busted during Fort Wayne drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 11 people are under arrest after a drug bust Friday morning.

Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division found cocaine, guns, marijuana, MDMA (Molly) and paraphernalia inside a home located at 6926 Embers Court. After the warrant was served, Fort Wayne Neighborhood was contacted and the residence was condemned.

11 people were inside the home, including three teenagers. They were all taken into custody. You can see their names and full list of charges below. The teenagers were charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor) and one juvenile was also charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Walter Story – adult/male

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Felony)

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Resisting Law Enforcement (Misdemeanor)

Shanelle M. Pearson – adult/female

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Elizabeth Long – adult/female

Possession of Cocaine (Felony)

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Jacob Meekin – adult/male

Warrant – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Cameron Sturgill – adult/male

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Rebecca Gibson – adult/female

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Datrrion D. Hill – adult/male

Visiting a Common Nuisance (Misdemeanor)

Holly W. Honn – adult/female