10th annual Fort4Fitness this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A marathon that draws thousands of people to downtown Fort Wayne is celebrating its tenth year Saturday.

Fort4Fitness started with a little under 3,100 people in its inaugural year and has grown to a total of 10,000 participants in 2013, and a total number of more than 63,255 finishers from 2008 to 2016 over a number of different races, ranging from a marathon and half-marathon to a 10K and a 4-mile run and walk.

This year’s event sees the marathon start at 7 a.m., with the 10K starting at 7:30 a.m., the half marathon starting at 8:30 a.m., and a 4-mile run/walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

The marathon’s starting line is on Harrison Street between Brackenridge and Baker, ending at Parkview Field.

The event also features a free expo that features both local and national exhibitors, providing attendees with information on health, demonstrations, giveaways and runner merchandise.

The event will also be closing down a number of local roads, according to this list from the Journal Gazette:

Friday

Bass from Hoagland to Fairfield: Closed from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Brackenridge from Ewing to Webster: Closed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ewing from Baker to Jefferson: Closed from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday

Saturday

Baker from Calhoun to Harrison: Restricted traffic to CitiLink

Baker from Ewing to Harrison: Closed from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Beechwood from South Wayne to Fairfield: Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.

Brackenridge from Harrison to Webster: Closed from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Calhoun from West Wallace to Williams: Closed from 6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Calhoun from Williams to Packard: Closed from 6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Calhoun from Packard to Rudisill: Closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Calhoun from Rudisill to West Pettit: Closed from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Calhoun from Pettit to Paulding: Closed from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Calhoun from Paulding to Hoover: Closed from 7:50 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Calhoun from Hoover to Don Ross Golf Course to Tillman: Golf course is open, but traffic will be diverted to northbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Crestwood from Westover to Sherwood Terrace: Closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Ewing from Baker to Jefferson: Closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fairfield from Tillman to Southfair Court: 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Fairfield northbound from Taylor to Bass: Closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Foster Park: Closed to traffic from 8:20 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Hartman from Old Mill to Westover: Closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Harrison from Douglas to Baker: Closed from 10 a.m. today to 12:30 p.m.

Harrison from Baker to Wallace: Closed from 6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hoagland from Pettit to Lenox: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Hoagland from Pontiac to Williams: Closed from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hoagland from Williams to Bass: Closed from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Indiana from Oakdale to Packard: Closed 7:30 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.

Indiana from Packard to Kinnaird: Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.

Kinnaird from Indiana to South Wayne: Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.

Lexington from Old Mill to Hartman: Closed fro 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Masterson: Closed at Webster from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oakdale from South Wayne to Indiana: Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.

Old Mill from West Fairfax to Old Farm Circle: Closed from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Old Farm Circle from Old Mill to South Wayne: Closed from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Packard from Calhoun to Indiana: Closed from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pettit from Stratford to Tacoma: Closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Pettit: Closed at South Wayne from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Pontiac from Fairfield to Hoagland: Closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sherwood Terrace from Hartman to Stratford: Closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

South Wayne from Old Farm Circle to Pettit: Closed from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

South Wayne from Pettit to Pasadena: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

South Wayne from Pettit to Rudisill: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

South Wayne from Rudisill to Oakdale: Closed fro 7:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

South Wayne from Kinnaird to Beechwood: 7:30 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.

Tacoma from Pettit to West Fairfax: Closed from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tillman from Calhoun to Lower Huntington/Fairfield: Road is open but restricted to eastbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Wallace from Harrison to Calhoun: Closed from 6:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

West Pettit from Calhoun to South Wayne: Closed from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Westover from Hartman to Crestwood: Closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

West Fairfax from Tacoma to Old Mill: Closed from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.