10th Annual Bob Chase Frostbite returns for it’s 10th year.

(WOWO) Fort Wayne, Ind.- It’s that time of year again! 16 teams from all across the Midwest will travel to Fort Wayne this weekend for the 10th annual Bob Chase Frostbite and the 8th annual Silver Stick Hockey Tournaments.

The tournament is for both youth and adult leagues. There are 8 teams for both leagues.

Action begins this Saturday, starting at 9:20 a.m. Sunday’s competition starts at 6:30 a.m. Attendance is free to the public at the Parkview SportOne Icehouse. If you would like to volunteer, click here.