Fort Wayne Rescue Mission puts COVID-19 mitigation plan into operation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has announced that in close cooperation with the Allen County Department of Health, that they have put a plan into operation to mitigate the risk of coronavirus and COVID-19.

Community Meal Program – Effective Tuesday, March 17, our community meal program will move to a bagged lunch and dinner and be distributed from the East parking lot. Community members will not be entering the property at 301 W. Superior. No breakfast service for the community will occur at our 301 location.

Men’s Emergency Shelter – Effective Tuesday, March 17, our emergency shelter (bed nights) program will be operating at an off-site location. With this move, we will have ample space to serve all those we are currently serving with bed nights and spread the population out in accordance with ACDH recommendations.

Residential adjustments will be made across the rest of our sleeping areas at our 301 W. Superior location to best accommodate the safety and health needs of our current short and long term and phase re-entry participants. With these adjustments, we will be at capacity for bed space. Residents will have their temperatures checked twice daily to ensure the overall well-being of each person who remains in a program at our 301 location. Spaces have been identified for use as a quarantine environment if an emergency develops.

Charis House – We have initiated a series of health safety protocols including temperature monitoring and moving residents around to secure two rooms that could be used in a quarantine emergency. Additionally, the team started instituting a “no public transportation” guideline with residents and are limiting off-site appointments to only the most necessary visits. Different modes of delivering educational needs are also being deployed as the team strives to strike as many “normal” chords as possible. At The Rescue Mission, we understand the need for stability during times like this, especially for the children we serve.

Treasure House – The retail side of Treasure House will be closed through Saturday, April 4. An assessment will be made at a later date determining how long the store closure will continue. We will continue to accept donations with strict cleaning protocols in place to protect the staff at the store. Pickup of donations will also continue, but with heightened screening. The donation side of Treasure House will operate from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Tuesday – Friday.

Volunteers – All volunteer service has been canceled for the next 30 days. We highly value our volunteers and the services they provide, these actions are for the safety of all those involved with The Rescue Mission. As the spread of COVID-19 progresses across the region, we will assess any further changes needed in this area.

Easter Meal – Our community Easter Meal has been canceled.

The Rescue Mission Spring Gala – The 2020 Spring Gala has been canceled. This is in accordance with recommendations from both the ACDH and CDC. Planning for an online auction is in progress, and further details will follow at a later time