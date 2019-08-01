100 FREE Things to Do at the 2019 Indiana State Fair

Where can you watch a world-renowned circus performance, pet baby goats, and meet your favorite Superheroes all in one day? The answer is none other than the Great Indiana State Fair! In fact, the Indiana State Fair offers more than 100 things to do daily that are FREE with your paid Fair admission. It doesn’t get much better than that, so start planning for all the fun ahead, and don’t forget that advance tickets are available through August 1st at 11:59 p.m.

Here are some of the family-friendly highlights from the list of 100 FREE things to do at this year’s Indiana State Fair:

SUPER CITY held in the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

Superheroes from your favorite Marvel Character and DC Comics have traveled from afar to be at the 2019 Indiana State Fair, and they want to meet you! This hands-on, interactive exhibit will immerse you into a world of everyday heroes and crime-fighters like Batman, Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman! Head to Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion to meet and greet these superheroes every day of the fair!

FISHIN’ FOR KIDS presented by Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Help your kiddos reel in the catch of the day at the DNR Fishin’ Pond. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and later from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the DNR has brought its Go FishIN program to the Indiana State Fair for 13 years! With wonderful DNR volunteers, this is a perfect opportunity for children to learn how to fish in a safe, educational environment. The DNR Fishin’ Pond is located at the DNR building.

INDIANA STATE FAIR PARADE

Watch as your kids “ooh and aah!” at the Indiana State Fair Parade, daily at 6:30pm and 1pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays along Main Street. Highlights include antique tractors, featured farmers, cultural heroes, Circle City Sidewalk Stompers Clown Band and Miss Indiana State Fair 2019 Halle Shoults, this tradition is a staple of the fairgrounds!

ANIMAL TOWN presented by Indiana Farm Bureau

Looking to learn more about your favorite farm animals? Get the scoop on all the fun facts surrounding 8 species of barn yard animals by heading over to Animal Town, an interactive animal experience presented by Indiana Farm Bureau. These furry friends are located at the East end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand each day of the fair from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PIONEER VILLAGE

Travel back in time when you and your family visit Pioneer Village! Nestled between Machinery Field and the Renewal by Andersen Family Fun park, this little village is straight out of the 1800s. Here, you can experience the Opry House, Antique Tractor Exhibit, and demonstration field.

Want to channel your inner historian? Pioneer Village is also home to what researchers say might be the oldest Moline Universal Model E Road Tractor still in existence today!

K9 CREW TRICK DOG SHOW held at Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

Check out some talented pups at the K9 Crew Trick Dog Show each day of the fair at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. The K9 Crew has performed with America’s Got Talent, Good Morning America, Animal Planet, the NBA, the MLB and the NFL! These world-famous canine entertainers are sure to impress with their comedy, tricks, and high flying frisbee routines!

LITTLE HANDS ON THE FARM presented by CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan

Agriculture education comes to life as children are invited to play “farmer” in our 13 interactive barns. Participants “harvest” food products, receive “money” for their work and “buy food” at the grocery store. From gathering eggs in the chicken coop to planting tomatoes, this is truly a hands-on experience. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park.

BIG TOP CIRCUS presented by BEE Window

International circus superstar Bello Nock returns as the headliner to our FREE world-class Circus, and that venue is none other than the Indiana State Fair! With brand new acts, quick-change artists, muscle men, and beautiful Arabian horses, your family will love this show! Performances are daily at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. in the Big Top Circus Tent.

PUTT-PUTT GOLF held in the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

Challenge your family to some friendly competition at the miniature golf course held in the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion. Win or lose, this activity is a hole-in-one when it comes to family fun!

SUPER CINEMA presented by IPL

After a jam-packed day at the Indiana State Fair, you may want to sit back and relax a bit, and we have just the thing for you! Located on the north side of the Fairgrounds inside Gate 12, Super Cinema features Superhero movies running all day long on the big screen.

FAMOUS MIDWAY ARCH presented by 811

During your visit to the Indiana State Fair don’t forget to graph a family photo in front of the iconic Midway arch. Looking back at the photo in years to come, you’ll be sure to remember your favorite family memories made right here at the Indiana State Fair.

A complete list of 100 FREE Things to do at the Indiana State Fair is available here: Indiana State Fair website.

Source: Indiana State Fair Media Relations