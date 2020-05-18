$1-million going to Indiana naloxone distribution

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has approved some big spending toward distributing an overdose-reversal drug.

Holcomb and the state’s Family and Social Services Administration announced Monday the state would fund a nearly $1-million distribution of naloxone to ensure that it reaches at-risk Hoosiers. The funds were made available by a state opioid response grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“In the face of COVID-19, it’s even more imperative that we provide resources and support for people with substance use disorders,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Making potentially lifesaving treatments more readily available is one of the top ways we can address this crisis.”

First responders, families, caregivers and other individuals who would like to receive a supply of naloxone can register online here.

Previously, EMS personnel were able to administer naloxone under an expiring federal grant. Including naloxone as a covered Medicaid benefit will help ensure funding is available for EMS first responders to continue to administer naloxone.