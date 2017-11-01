$1.4 million of pot found in van leads to three arrests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)- Three Fort Wayne are under arrest after a drug bust in Wyoming. It all started with a traffic stop on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs, Wyoming at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday by Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell and his K-9 Jara.

According to the Journal Gazette, Kyle Bolton, 26, Mack Magee Jr., 61, and Antres D. Holliness-Ransom, 20, were storing over 293 pounds of marijuana in the van they had been driving, over $700 in cash, and a currency-counting machine. The near 300 pounds of marijuana, which is equivalent to $1.4 million, was being stored in 260 vaccum-sealed plastic bags in suitcases and duffel bags, with several of the bags still containing store tags on them.

The three men were booked in the Sweetwater County (Wyoming) Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond.