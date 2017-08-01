Promotions
Allen County Sheriff’s Department seeking new officers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff's Department has begin recruiting for new officers.Sheriff David Gladieux says the position is only open to...
Fremont man found dead after missing for more than a week
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) - A man reported missing to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office was found dead eight days later.35-year-old Derrick E. Church...
Child abuse investigation in Steuben County, one arrested
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) - One woman was arrested after a child abuse investigation in Steuben County.The Steuben County Sheriff's Office investigated a home...
City officials asking for your input regarding abandoned vehicles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the City of Fort Wayne are asking for your feedback regarding abandoned vehicle regulations.Currently, it's illegal to abandon...
Penny Pitch 2017 now accepting applications
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) - WOWO is now accepting applications for this year's Penny Pitch.RELATED: Penny PitchIf you're part of a non-profit organization in...
FWPD served two search warrants Monday night, five people arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) - Five people were arrested Monday after the Fort Wayne Police Department served two separate, unrelated search warrants.The first warrant...
Nestlé Waters recalls AccuPure water dispensers due to fire and burn...
NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) - Nestlé Waters has recalled AccuPure floor standing filtration dispensers due to fire and burn hazards.Nestlé Waters has received 15 reports of overheating,...
Crews testing for groundwater contamination near Bowser Buildings demo site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Possible groundwater contamination at the demolition site of a former Fort Wayne landmark.Over the weekend crews working on clearing the...
Komets announce NHL affiliation with Arizona Coyotes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets once again have a National Hockey League affiliate.The Komets announced Monday that they have entered into...
Fort Wayne man sentenced to prison for murder when he was...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who, at age 12, became Indiana's youngest juvenile convict sentenced as an adult, is trying to...
Woman responsible for fatal crash sentenced to probation, mental health treatment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area woman has received a probation sentence for a crash she caused that killed another woman.39-year-old Stacey Motz-Altman of...
Stop for school buses, avoid the fine
INDIANA, (WOWO) - With the new school year just around the corner, it's important to keep in mind school bus safety while out on...
Wife of fallen officer Aaron Allan releases statement
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The wife of an Indianapolis-area police officer who was fatally shot while trying to help people inside an overturned car says...
Shepherd’s House for homeless veterans grant denied
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has denied the Shepherd's House grant application for about $496,000 a year, according to...
FWCS registration continues Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) - Fort Wayne Community Schools' registration began Friday, and continues into Monday, July 31.In-school registration takes place at all 48...