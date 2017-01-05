Wrestling tournament expected to bring 10K people to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A lot of wrestlers and fans will be around Fort Wayne on Thursday and Friday.

The 2017 National Wrestling Championship is on Thursday and Friday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, according to Visit Fort Wayne.

The tournament is expected to bring 10,000 attendees including 3,000 wrestlers and coaches to Fort Wayne. The event is expected to have an economic impact of $1.3 million, according to Visit Fort Wayne.

Eighty-eight teams from five different collegiate division will be competing.

For more information, go to NWCA’s website.