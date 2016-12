The stories below were referenced in the video.

Tornadoes go through Indiana

Fort Wayne sees record-breaking year for homicides

Remembering Bob Chase

WOWO broadcasting legend Bob Chase, 90, passes away

Donald Trump rallies in Fort Wayne

Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns in Fort Wayne

Bill Clinton campaigns in Fort Wayne for Hillary

WATCH: Ted Cruz Fort Wayne rally

Pat Miller shares details on upcoming kidney transplant

Amber Pasztor formally charged with murder

Amber Pasztor admitted to smothering her 2 children, police say