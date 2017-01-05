WOWO Exclusive: What to expect from FW City Council in 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Recently, Fort Wayne City Council selected 3rd District Republican Tom Didier to take the role as President.

He and Councilman Geoff Paddock took the time to talk with WOWO News about what can be expected from the Fort Wayne City Council in 2017.

Didier pointed out that a proactive approach needs to be taken when it comes to cracking down on drugs and reducing the number of homicides.

Paddock went on to say that at the top of his priority list is fiscal responsibility.

“I think we have a good plan that not only provides the needs of the city, but continues to improve our neighborhoods,” he said. “We’re going to spend about $25 million this year in our neighborhoods for street resurfacing, curb repairs, and sidewalk work, landscaping and street lights to make sure we keep the infrastructure strong.”

Utility work will also be on the list to make sure residents have clean water and to ensure pipes have the capacity to carry the water to each home.

“We are cleaning up our city, we’re making our city a place of destination that will grow and I think will be welcoming for young people in the future,” said Paddock.

Both Didier and Paddock agreed that City Council has maintained and operated in a non-partisan way and are looking forward to improving things in 2017 from crime to neighborhoods.