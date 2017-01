FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a winter weather advisory.

It will go into effect from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday in Allen, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Noble, Marshall, Kosciusko, Whitley, Wabash, Huntington, Wells, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties.

A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to develop after midnight. Then it will change to freezing rain.