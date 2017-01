Winter Weather Advisory EXTENDED

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Winter Weather Advisory for the majority of the WOWO listening area has been EXTENDED until 11 a.m., Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the following conditions and impacts can be expected:

HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * A WINTRY MIX OF LIGHT SNOW...SLEET...AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CHANGE OVER TO DRIZZLE AND RAIN BY MID MORNING. * ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF LESS THAN ONE HALF INCH...MAINLY NORTH OF I 80-90. * LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE. IMPACTS... * LIGHT ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL CREATE SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING. * BACK ROADS AND ROADS LESS TRAVELED MAY REMAIN ICY THROUGH LATE MORNING EVEN AS TEMPERATURES WARM ABOVE FREEZING.