Winter solstice 2016: Winter is here

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Wednesday is the shortest day of 2016.

Winter isn’t coming — it’s here. Wednesday marks the Winter Solstice, which is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight.

The solstice is the moment when the sunshine is at its most southern point and is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. That was at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday.

The Earth is tilted by 23.5 degrees, according to Fox News. The Northern and Southern hemispheres trade places in getting the sun’s light and warmth most directly.