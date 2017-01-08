Wells County death being investigated by State Police

CRAIGVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Craigville man who was escorted to the hospital by police.

Medics in Wells County were called to the 6800 block of East Market Street in Craigville around 3:52 a.m. and saw Jason Schmidt, 34, huffing aerosol dusting spray. Police indicate in their report that Schmidt had “shallow and labored breathing,” and was not cooperating with the medics.

When Sheriff Deputies arrived at 4:14 a.m. they tried to get a hold of Schmidt, but there was no response. When they entered the house he was in, they saw him huffing again.

When police stepped in to stop the huffing, Schmidt became “combative,” enough for one of the offices to try to use a taser. The first attempt was ineffective. The second attempt worked.

They put Schmidt in handcuffs and took him to the Blufton Regional Medical Center.

At this point, the report indicates that both police and Schmidt walked into the emergency room, but an hour later he was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m.

An autopsy on Schmidt is scheduled for Monday in Fort Wayne.

The Wells County Sheriff Department requested the investigation to be conducted by the Indiana State Police.

