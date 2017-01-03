Warsaw man accused of having thousands of pictures of child porn

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Warsaw man was arrested after police say they found child pornography on his cell phone.

Andrew Finch, 31, now faces child exploitation and child pornography charges. He was already charged with child molestation, according to 953MNC.

Police say they found thousands of nude images of boys 10 to 13 years old on his cell phone. Investigators say some of the photos are of two local victims and some of the other victims may be local.

He’s being held in the Kosciusko County Jail. The initial bond was set at $52,000.