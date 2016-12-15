VP of motorcycle gang arrested in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A lengthy narcotics investigation in Noble County has led to the arrest of the Vice President of the Escorts Motorcycle Gang.

Officers with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department found drugs and more than $40,000 in cash, after serving a search warrant at a home in Rome City. During a search Wednesday, officers also found rifles and hand grenades at the home located at 865 Chambers Street.

45-year-old Shon Gibson was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on the following charges:

Level 2 felony Dealing Methamphetamine

Level 2 felony Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Level 5 felony possession of a destructive device by a violent felon

Level 5 felony possession of a machine gun

If he is convicted of all the charges, he could face up to 72 years in prison.

This would be the second time in recent months where a member of the Escorts Motorcycle Gang has been arrested in connection to drugs.

An investigation is still underway and more charges or arrests are possible.