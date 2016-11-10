Veterans Day 2016: Resturants that offer Veterans Day freebies

(WOWO): Veterans Day is right around the corner, and multiple restaurants are saying “thanks” by offering free food.
Below is a list of places that offer free food for veterans or active military members on Friday, Nov. 11. Remember, most deals require a military I.D. or a uniform.
Applebee’s: Free meal from a modified menu.
Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern: Free cheeseburger.
Bob Evans: Free breakfast is available all day long.
Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of wings and fries at participating restaurants.
Chick-fil-A: A free meal.
Chili’s: Free meal from a modified menu.
Chipotle: Buy a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos and get one free.
Fazoli’s: Free “Build Your Own Pasta Bowl”
IHOP: Free stack of red, white and blue pancakes
Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert and 10 percent off the whole table
McDonalds: From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., McDonalds is offering 1 free meal
Olive Garden: One free entree
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a modified menu.
Shings In Pit BBQ: A free pulled pork combo.
Sugar Mama’s Bakery: A free cookie. The shop also offers a 10 percent discount to veterans all year long.
Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a modified menu.
Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer
If you know of a Veteran Day deal not listed above, leave the details in the comments.
Golden Corral – Dinner