Veterans Day 2016: Resturants that offer Veterans Day freebies

(WOWO): Veterans Day is right around the corner, and multiple restaurants are saying “thanks” by offering free food.

Below is a list of places that offer free food for veterans or active military members on Friday, Nov. 11. Remember, most deals require a military I.D. or a uniform.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a modified menu.

Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern: Free cheeseburger.

Bob Evans: Free breakfast is available all day long.

Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of wings and fries at participating restaurants.

Chick-fil-A: A free meal.

Chili’s: Free meal from a modified menu.

Chipotle: Buy a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos and get one free.

Fazoli’s: Free “Build Your Own Pasta Bowl”

IHOP: Free stack of red, white and blue pancakes

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert and 10 percent off the whole table

McDonalds: From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., McDonalds is offering 1 free meal

Olive Garden: One free entree

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and drink.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a modified menu.

Shings In Pit BBQ: A free pulled pork combo.

Sugar Mama’s Bakery: A free cookie. The shop also offers a 10 percent discount to veterans all year long.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a modified menu.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer

If you know of a Veteran Day deal not listed above, leave the details in the comments.