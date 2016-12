FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a van in a Walmart parking lot.

At about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, a 65-year-old woman was stuck by a Nissan van at the Fort Wayne Walmart on Lima Road, according to the Journal Gazette.

The van remained in the parking lot and has a dented bumper. Police say the woman who was driving the van didn’t see the victim.