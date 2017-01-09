UTEC Huntington layoffs to begin March 8

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): We now know when the first wave of layoffs will begin at the UTEC manufacturing plant in Huntington.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the company’s first round of layoffs will happen on March 8th, and continue through June 30th of next year, as all 738 employees lose their jobs.

UTEC announced plans to move operations to Mexico shortly after Carrier announced similar plans for their Indianapolis plant last year.

President-Elect Donald Trump made a deal to keep some of those jobs in Indy, but none of the UTEC jobs; leading some UTEC employees to say Trump had “forgotten” them.

UTEC says the entire facility in Huntington is not closing, as its engineering and marketing divisions will remain, but these layoffs are permanent.