Update released on fatal crash suspect

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police have released an update on a man involved in a fatal Christmas Day crash in Kosciusko County.

The Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office says 26-year-old Mickgomery Hisey of Syracuse is still under medical supervision at an area hospital, but they can’t disclose his condition due to privacy laws.

Police say he was drag racing in the wrong lane of traffic near the intersection of County Road 1200 North and Syracuse Road that evening, and slammed into a car driven by a Syracuse man.

The driver was seriously hurt, but his two passengers were killed. Hisey was critically injured in the crash.

Police are monitoring him and keeping track of his location as the investigation continues.