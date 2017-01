WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A portion of US 33 is closed until further notice.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement the road is completely closed from Churubusco to Noble County.

Motorist are asked to find a different route. The road is a sheet of ice and drivers are unable to move.

