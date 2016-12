FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were injured in an early morning shooting.

Around 12:45 a.m.. Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the Villages of Hanna Apartment Complex on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One male victim was hit in the arm, while the other’s chest was grazed by a bullet. Both victims were hospitalized.