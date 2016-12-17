Travel Advisory issued for Allen County, street crews treating roadways

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County. Routine travel may be restricted in some areas because of hazardous travel conditions. Drivers should use extreme caution.

As temperatures continue to drop and precipitation returns, road conditions will deteriorate quickly overnight. Fort Wayne Street Department crews are putting salt and sand on neighborhood streets and will continue doing so through the night.

Residents who are able to park off street are encouraged to do so — to allow trucks to get through narrow neighborhood streets.

