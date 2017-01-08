Three separate fires reported in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Three separate fires were reported in Angola on Saturday.

The one that caused the most damage was at a mobile home hear 2390 W. Orland Rd. When fire crews arrived around 12:33 p.m., they found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Initially they reported heavy fire and attacked the blaze from outside before entering the home. They estimate around $75,000 in damage.

Another fire was called in later in the day to W. Pleasant St. near S. Darling St. around 2:09 p.m.

Crews found light fire on the first floor when they arrived, but later discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the basement of the home. They believe all the fire damage was contained around the water heater area.

A small fire was also reported earlier in the day.

Around 11:20 a.m., crews were called to a home on N. West St. There was a fire in the kitchen that crews believe was accidental after someone left the stove on.