Three Rivers Festival announces “superhero” as 2017 parade theme

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You’ll probably be seeing some Wonder Women, Spidermen, Thors and Batmen marching in the next Three Rivers Festival Parade.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, The Three Rivers Festival Announced the 2017 Parade Theme, which is superhero.

“From Batman to Iron Man to the everyday superheroes that surround us in our community, let’s celebrate those that use their power for good,” Three Rivers Festival said in a press release.

“This year’s theme was chosen to bring our community together to celebrate the courage, strength and hope that superheroes represent,” said Jack Hammer, Executive Director.