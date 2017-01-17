Three projects recommended for Regional Cities funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three area projects will be getting a share of Regional Cities Initiative funding, after being recommended by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority Tuesday.

The Board voted to support the Buffalo Street Redevelopment Project in Kosciusko County, which requested $3.5-million, the Posterity Heights Scholar House development in Fort Wayne, which requested $2.4-million, and the Michiana Event Center in LaGrange County, which applied for a $3.8-million grant.

Each grant represents 20% of a project’s total cost. The recommendations now go to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for final approval.

The board also heard a presentation for The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne, requesting a $6.9-million grant. That’ll be decided on at a later date, as well as a $1-million request for the Clyde Theatre Renovation Project in Allen County.