Three arrested in Mercer County drug bust

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Mercer County.

Sheriff Jeff Grey tells WOWO News members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office’s Heroin Interdiction Team were out on patrol when they spotted a person who had an active warrant out for their arrest.

After pulling over the vehicle they found two syringes and a “rock” of meth on the driver. A K-9 then found more syringes and meth, as well as 53 “capsules” of heroin.

30-year-old Kyle Blake, 36-year-old William Lange, and 30-year-old Samantha Harris, all of Celina, were arrested. Blake was also arrested on the warrant.