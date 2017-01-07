The top 10 scams of 2016 reported by the BBB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The most common scams in 2016 were tax scams, debt collection scams and sweepstakes scams.

The Better Business Bureau compiled a listed based on more than 30,000 scams reported at BBB’s website.

Tax Scams topped the list with 7,530 being reported and debt collection came in second with 2,456 reported.

You can see the full list below.