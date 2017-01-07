The top 10 scams of 2016 reported by the BBB

By Saige Driver -
0
4
(Source: https://goo.gl/3Y2t7n License: https://goo.gl/OOAQfn)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The most common scams in 2016 were tax scams, debt collection scams and sweepstakes scams.

The Better Business Bureau compiled a listed based on more than 30,000 scams reported at BBB’s website. 

Tax Scams topped the list with 7,530 being reported and debt collection came in second with 2,456 reported.

You can see the full list below.

Scam TypeScam ReportsPercentageLast Year
Tax Scams (IRS and CRA)7,53025.024.0
Debt Collections2,4568.28.3
Sweepstakes/Prizes/Gifts2,1027.08.0
Online Purchase1,8916.3
Employment1,7735.9
Government Grant1,4534.85.7
Tech Support1,3824.66.0
Advance Fee Loan9653.23.8
Fake Check/Money Order8722.92.4
Phishing

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY