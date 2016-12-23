The Rescue Mission prepares for Christmas meal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission is preparing for a special Christmas meal.

The Rescue Mission will offer a free Christmas meal from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 at 301 W. Superior St. for anyone who needs a meal.

Every day of the year, The Rescue Mission provides three free meals. However, the Christmas meal is special and requires the help of more than 200 volunteers.

“There are many stories of people coming to us for a meal, but finding something more,” said Executive Vice President of Operations at The Rescue Mission Richard Cummins. “What they find is compassionate staff and volunteers who want to help them find Real Change. Hope begins with a meal, and that’s what this meal is all about.”

Donated food items and cash donations make this meal possible.

For more information about the meal or The Rescue Mission call 260-426-7357 or email richard@therescuemission.net.