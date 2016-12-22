Teachers will donate $42 bonus, say it’s an insult

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ More than 40 teachers in the Wayne Township district are giving their $42 state bonus to a local education foundation as a protest over the small award.

English teacher Jason Brumback tells The Indianapolis Star that the bonus “doesn’t encourage anyone” to work in a district with poor families. The $42 bonus compares to $2,422 given to Carmel teachers.

The Wayne Township teachers say bonuses tied to certain performance measures are unequal because not all schools are the same. The Star says the largest share of $40 million in bonuses is going to wealthier districts with higher test scores and graduation rates. Lawmakers are pledging to take a look at the formula.

Wayne Township Superintendent Jeff Butts says test scores “don’t tell the whole story.”