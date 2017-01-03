Szydlowski named to ECHL All-Star team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets will be represented in the ECHL All-Star Classic.

Komet forward Shawn Szydlowski has been named a starter for the ECHL All-Star Game, which will be held on January 18th in Glens Falls, New York. The 26-year-old is on his fourth year with Fort Wayne and fifth year playing professional hockey, and has won the team’s scoring title two straight years.

The All-Star Classic includes a traditional 5-on-5 game, plus a skills competition, as well as 4-on-4 and 3-on-3 play, and will air live on the NHL Network.

