Study: more leaving Indiana than moving in

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): More people are moving out of Indiana than in.

That’s according to a new migration study cited by Inside Indiana Business, which reports that Indiana ranks 9th among “outbound” states, with nearly 58% of Indiana moves being out-of-state.

Indiana has been considered an “outbound” state since 2007. In 2016, nearly 1,400 people moved to Indiana, but a little less than 2,000 left the Hoosier State.

Neighboring state Illinois has the third most outbound residents according to the study, which you can find here.

