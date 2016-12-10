Storm Update: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow

updated 2:30P

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service has upgraded their storm projections, and the northern part of Indiana and southern part of Michigan are now under a Winter Storm Warning.

Counties under the Warning include Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Kosciusko:

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ MONDAY...

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Allen County, along with Whitley, Adams, Wells, Huntington and Wabash:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTHERN INDIANA HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ MONDAY.

In the Advisory area, they say the snow is expected to overspread those areas tonight and intensify Sunday before tapering off Sunday night, with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. However around 2 to 4 inches are expected southeast of the US-24 corridor.

In the Warning area, a total of 6 to 10 inches of snow may fall during this storm.

Even though the National Weather Service projects the snow should end before the Monday morning commute, the roads will still be an issue to travel well into Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE FORECAST THAT WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS. ONLY TRAVEL IN AN EMERGENCY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL...KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT... FOOD...AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

Visit www.weather.gov/iwx/winter for the latest probabilistic snow graphics.

Report courtesy of the National Weather Service and Michael Lewis