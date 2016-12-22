Steuben County authorities seek non-compliant sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and apprehending a wanted non-compliant registered sex offender.

On 12/22/16, The Steuben County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for 26 year old Samuel Brett Smith charging Smith with two counts of level 6 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

The arrest warrant comes after a Sheriff’s Office investigation that determined Smith allegedly failed to report a change in location along with other required information to the Sheriff’s Office within the lawful time period.

Smith’s exact whereabouts are unknown but it’s believed he could possibly be in the Ashley, Indiana or Fort Wayne, Indiana area. Smith is described as a white male standing 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 165 lbs. He was last known to have brown hair and brown eyes along with a beard.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or Steuben County Crime Stoppers.