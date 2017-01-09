State: Taskforce helped convict 8 of insurance fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Officials say a state taskforce’s unemployment insurance fraud investigation has helped lead to the convictions of eight people.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that its taskforce examines claims of people who appear to intentionally provide false or underreported information to claim benefits.

State officials say local courts recently found eight people guilty of unemployment insurance fraud as a result of their work.

They include a Richmond woman who was sentenced to two years of jail, six years of probation and ordered to repay over $32,000 for the benefits authorities say she fraudulently collected.

In another case, a Bedford man was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to repay nearly $16,000 for benefits authorities say he fraudulently collected.