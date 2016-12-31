State agency unsure when new Terre Haute bypass will open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) _ State officials haven’t set a date for fully opening the long-delayed bypass around Terre Haute after previously planning to do so this month.

The latest trouble with the Indiana 641 bypass has its southern-most stretch closed since Monday night.

A retaining wall section collapsed beneath a bridge taking a local road over railroad tracks near a bypass interchange. That caused at least a 15-foot high pile of sand to pour out and exposed broken reinforcement-bar brackets.

Vigo County Engineer Jerry Netherlain tells the Tribune-Star that no immediate repair decisions were made.

State highway department spokeswoman Debbie Calder says she doesn’t know when the 6-mile route linking Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 around the city’s southeast side will open. Construction began in 2003 and has been beset by delays.