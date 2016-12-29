Sleep Inn/Mainstay Suites seeks spot near I-69 and Lima

By Darrin Wright -
(Photo Supplied/Choice Hotels)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At this point, you may as well call the area of I-69 and Lima Road “the hotel corridor.”

That’s because at least 10 hotels are planned for the area, and the Journal Gazette reports that an 11th is now on the way.

A four-story Sleep Inn/Mainstay Suites is planned for a site on South Ring Road, just south of the shopping center hosting a Meijer and Home Depot. The 73-room hotel has a public hearing set before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals for January 19th.

The developers are seeking permission to make the building 49 feet, which is about 9 feet higher than the limits for zoning in that area. They say that way they can have enough rooms to make the project “financially feasible.”

